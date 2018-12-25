Clear

Syria Air Defenses reportedly intercept 'hostile targets' over western Damascus

Syrian Air Defenses intercepted and downed "a number of hostile targets" over the western countryside of Dam...

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Syrian Air Defenses intercepted and downed "a number of hostile targets" over the western countryside of Damascus on Tuesday, according to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA.

SANA reported "the aggression" was carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Continents and regions

Damascus

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Syria

Syria conflict

Unrest, conflicts and war

Three Syrian soldiers were injured during an Israeli missile assault on an ammunition depot, SANA reported, citing a military source. Syrian Air Defenses intercepted and downed most of the missiles, with damage limited to the depot, the agency reported.

Israel Defense Forces, meanwhile, said an aerial defense system intercepted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria, according to a statement posted on the IDF official Twitter account.

No injuries or damage were reported, the IDF told CNN.

CNN asked the IDF for more information on the reported attacks on Syria, but the IDF declined further comment.

On November 29, Syria said its air defenses foiled an Israeli strike over al-Kiswah region in southern countryside of Damascus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events