Three people were killed and 13 others wounded when a car bomb exploded in an outdoor market in the city of Tal Afar in northwestern Iraq on Tuesday, according to Iraqi military Brig. Gen. Abdul Jabbar al-Darraji.
The wounded were immediately evacuated to local hospitals and Iraqi security forces are investigating the incident, al-Darraji said.
Bombings
Bombs and explosive devices
Continents and regions
International relations and national security
Iraq
ISIS
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Misc organizations
National security
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
Weapons and arms
ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, saying the car bomb targeted Shiites in the city, but the group did not provide any evidence to support the claim.
The terrorist group captured Tal Afar in June 2014, but the city was seized by Iraqi troops in August 2017. However, ISIS is still able to stage deadly attacks in various parts of Iraq.
Related Content
- ISIS claims deadly bombing in Iraq
- ISIS claims attack on Shiite militia in Iraq; 27 dead
- Ejército de Iraq: ISIS ha sido derrotado completamente
- Iraq is 'fully liberated' from ISIS, its military says
- After ISIS, Iraq needs $88.2 billion to rebuild
- ISIS suicide bombing in Kabul kills dozens
- ISIS claims attack on Afghan Interior Ministry
- Bomb-Sniffing Dog, Handler Reunited after Service in Iraq
- Iraq Fast Facts
- Deadly car bomb blasts rock Somali capital