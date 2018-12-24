Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Italy's Mount Etna erupts, closing Sicily's Catania Airport

Mount Etna -- Europe's highest and most active volcano -- erupted on Monday, causing a magnitude 3.3 earthqu...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 11:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mount Etna -- Europe's highest and most active volcano -- erupted on Monday, causing a magnitude 3.3 earthquake and the closure of Sicily's Catania Airport.

"Due to the eruption of #Etna from today 2pm (December 24th) #Catania airspace is closed," the airport tweeted.

Air transportation

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Europe

Italy

Southern Europe

Transportation and warehousing

The airport said that while it would be closed, some airspace would be reopened to allow four flights an hour to arrive.

It advised passengers to contact their airline before heading to the airport and confirmed that a "crisis unit" was expected to meet.

Etna's eruptions are relatively frequent and, according to Italy's National institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, there has been a gradual increase in activity on the volcano over the last month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events