Clear

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in January

New year, new streaming.You can put off hitting the gym and dieting (you know that will only last a f...

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Dec. 24, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New year, new streaming.

You can put off hitting the gym and dieting (you know that will only last a few days anyway) a bit to chill with some of what's streaming in January.

Amazon.com Inc

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Hulu

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

There's plenty to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn.

Ease in to 2019 by clicking through the gallery above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events