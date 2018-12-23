Clear

David Hogg says he plans to attend Harvard

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg announced on Twitter that he will be attending H...

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activist David Hogg announced on Twitter that he will be attending Harvard in fall 2019.

He plans to major in political science, he said.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

David Hogg

Harvard University

Homicide

Mass murder

Misc people

Murder

School violence

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Universities and colleges

Violence in society

Firearms

Government and public administration

Gun control

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Weapons and arms

Hogg survived the February 14 school shooting that left 17 people dead and dozens injured. He rose to prominence as a vocal proponent of stricter gun regulation and a founding member of the gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD.

In March, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg's college acceptance record in a tweet that included a story from a right-wing website about Hogg's rejection from four different colleges.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," she wrote. "(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"

She was criticized for mocking a high school student who survived a mass shooting. She later apologized after advertisers started leaving her show.

Hogg graduated from Stoneman Douglas in the spring and has remained active in gun control campaigns since.

"Thank you all for the well wishes, I'll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events