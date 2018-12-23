2 arrested over Gatwick airport drone chaos released

Two people arrested over the widespread disruption of flights at London's Gatwick Airport through the illegal use of drones have been released without charge on Sunday.

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement: "Both people have fully co-operated with our inquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick."

Accidents, disasters and safety Air transportation Air transportation safety Arrests Aviation security Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Law and legal system Law enforcement Safety issues and practices Transportation and warehousing Travel and tourism Travel safety and security Aircraft Airports Airports (by name) Aviation and aerospace industry Continents and regions Europe Gatwick Airport Northern Europe Points of interest Policing and police forces United Kingdom Unmanned aircraft

The 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested Saturday in Crawley -- the closest major town to the airport.

"It is important to remember that when people are arrested in an effort to make further inquiries it does not mean that they are guilty of an offense and Sussex Police would not seek to make their identity public," Tingley said.

A number of UK newspapers named the couple.

Gatwick Airport has offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the drones that disrupted flights for two days affecting about 150,000 passengers.

The incident revealed how vulnerable the UK airport system is to disruption and even attacks by drones.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Sunday, UK security minister Ben Wallace said al Qaeda, the terror group behind the 9/11 attacks, was plotting to carry out new atrocities against airports and airliners.

The newspaper quoted security sources saying sketches of drones designed to deliver bombs were discovered during a recent terrorist investigation in the US.