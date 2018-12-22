A tsunami that hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, Saturday night, killed at least 43 people and injured at least 582, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on television.
Two people are missing, he said earlier.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Asia
Coastal areas
Continents and regions
Environment and natural resources
Indonesia
Landforms and ecosystems
Natural disasters
Southeast Asia
Tsunamis
Beaches
Destinations and attractions
Points of interest
Nugroho tweeted on his verfied account that 430 houses and nine hotels were heavily damaged, indicating the tsunami hit residential and tourist areas.
The tsunami was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological, climatological and geological agency said.
"The Geological Agency detected at 21.03 local time the Anak Krakatau erupted," Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said, adding that the tsunami struck 24 minutes later. "It's possible the materials around Anak Krakatau collapsed to the sea and triggered the tsunami and affected beaches around Sunda Strait."
Some residents fled to shelters after the tsunami hit.
Developing story - more to come
Related Content
- At least 43 killed when tsunami hits beaches in Indonesia
- Tsunami en Indonesia deja al menos 43 muertos y 582 heridos
- Indonesia accused of mishandling tsunami warnings
- Aid Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims
- URGENT - At least 20 killed when tsunami hits coastal areas in Indonesia
- 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
- Sismo y tsunami en Indonesia dejan cientos de muertos
- Indonesia earthquake, tsunami death toll tops 400, hundreds more injured
- Lo que sabemos tras el terremoto y tsunami en Indonesia
- Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises sharply as desperation grows