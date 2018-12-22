Clear

URGENT - At least 20 killed when tsunami hits coastal areas in Indonesia

(CNN) -- A tsunami hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, early Sunday, killing 20 people and injuring 165, according to a tweet from Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Two people are missing and dozens of buildings were damaged, he said.

