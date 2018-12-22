Demi Lovato tweets, 'I am sober and grateful to be alive'

Demi Lovato has shared a health update with her fans.

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized in July after an apparent overdose and has been mostly keeping to herself while she focuses on her recovery.

"All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support," she said Friday night in one of several tweets.

"I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that."

Lovato tweeted that her fans should not believe what the tabloids are reporting.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids," she said, not specifying what tabloid story she meant. "Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening."

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Lovato said that eventually she'll give her side of the story.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today," she said. "I still need space and time to heal."