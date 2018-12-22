Clear

US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawal from Syria

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resignation Friday because of President Donald Trump's decision to pull US forces out of Syria, according to a senior administration official.

McGurk had previously said privately that he was going to leave the administration in February of next year.

A State Department official told CNN that McGurk had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday that he was resigning effective December 31.

CBS News was the first to report the news of McGurk's resignation, which came one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned, also in part due to the Syria decision.

Sources familiar with the matter said McGurk was frustrated over Trump's sudden announcement that the US would withdraw its troops from Syria, which was the opposite of the strategy he had just been briefing coalition partners on while in the region: to stay in Syria, fight ISIS and counter Iran.

According to the sources, McGurk viewed the Syria decision as reckless and couldn't defend it, let alone execute it. The sources said Mattis's resignation also played a part in the timing of McGurk's resignation.

When McGurk was initially going to leave the administration in February, he was planning a move to a position at Stanford University, sources said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

