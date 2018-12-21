Clear

The best holiday lights go all out

A race-track circuit, a massive field of rainbow-bright tulips, or a 5-story Christmas tree set to music. Find these displays at our favorite Christmas light events around the US.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 9:44 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man climbed the National Christmas Tree, on the Ellipse by the White House, on Friday evening, US Park Police confirmed.

The first calls came in to police at about 5:45 p.m., Public Information Officer Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told CNN.

Police and two negotiators arrived at the scene. The man made it about 15 feet up the tree before coming down on his own at about 7 p.m., Delgado said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was not injured but was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, Delgado said.

The pageant area of the park was closed for the remainder of the evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events