Simone Biles wowed them at the world championships. Now this vault will officially bear her name.

Simone Biles' name is associated with gymnastics greatness and history.

Now her name will live forever, after the sports world governing body officially named a vault after her.

The US gymnastics legend first did the vault at the world championships -- which she won, of course.

Here's how it is described by the International Gymnastics Federation, which added "The Biles" to its code of points Friday: "Round off flic-flac with ½ turn (180°) on -- stretched salto fwd with 2/1 turn (720°) off."

Four other gymnasts also saw their last names attached to what the gymnastics federation calls elements -- Katarzyna Jurkowska-Kowalska of Poland and Sonja Olafsdottir of Iceland on balance beam, and Tienna K. Nguyen of Vietnam and Iulia Berar of Romania on floor exercise.

And just to remind you, Biles, 21, competed in the world championships in November with a kidney stone. She still won three individual events, including earning a record fourth all-around gold. She was also on the winning US team.