Intelligence agencies see no sign midterms were compromised by foreign actors

The intelligence community has not found any indication that US election infrastructure was compromised during this year's midterm elections, but countries like Russia, China and Iran continued to target the US with influence and messaging campaigns meant to further their strategic interests, the director of national intelligence said Friday.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats submitted the intelligence community's report on foreign interference in the midterms to President Donald Trump and relevant departments and agencies on Friday. In a statement, he noted the report was mandated by Executive Order.
"At this time, the Intelligence Community does not have intelligence reporting that indicates any compromise of our nation's election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts, or disrupted the ability to tally votes," Coats said in the statement.
"The activity we did see was consistent with what we shared in the weeks leading up to the election," he continued. "Russia, and other foreign countries, including China and Iran, conducted influence activities and messaging campaigns targeted at the United States to promote their strategic interests."
Coats said the intelligence community did not assess the impact any of those activities might have had on the outcome of the 2018 election.
"Preserving the integrity of our election systems and, more broadly, our democracy, is a top priority for the Intelligence Community," Coats said. "We will continue to work this critical topic as we begin preparing for the 2020 elections across all relevant elements of the federal government and with our state and local election partners."
