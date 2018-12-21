Clear

Supreme Court upholds block on Trump's asylum ban

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum re...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal justices in the 5-4 ruling.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

The administration's policy, signed on November 9, would temporarily bar migrants who illegally cross into the US through the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry.

The ruling comes after a federal judge opted to extend a ban on the new restrictions Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events