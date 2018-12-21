Supreme Court upholds block on Trump's asylum ban

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new asylum restrictions.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal justices in the 5-4 ruling.
The administration's policy, signed on November 9, would temporarily bar migrants who illegally cross into the US through the southern border from seeking asylum outside of official ports of entry.
The ruling comes after a federal judge opted to extend a ban on the new restrictions Wednesday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
