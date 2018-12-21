Clear

International Jockeys' Championship: World's best compete for $100K prize

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:33 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kicking off the Hong Kong International Races week is one of the most intriguing spectacles on the horse racing calendar.

The Longines International Jockeys' Championship is a fierce competition which pits some of the world's best jockeys against one another in front of huge audiences.

Held at Hong Kong's Happy Valley Racecourse, 12 riders earn points by competing in four scintillating races.

The winner of each race gets 12 points, second place earns six points and the third-place jockey gets three points. As well as competing for the prestige, the overall champion walks away with a cool $102,200 for their efforts.

Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa won the 2018 edition with a total of 34 points.

"It was fantastic, I really enjoy it," he told Winning Post. "You just hope to sit on the right horse because the handicap is so tight."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see how all the action unfolded this year.

