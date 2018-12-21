Stocks bounce back at the end of a miserable week

Stocks posed a strong rebound Friday, as investors hope that the market can end an awful week on a positive note.

The Dow rose more than 300 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

Banking, finance and investments Business, economy and trade Financial markets and investing Securities trading Stock markets Economic indicators Economy and economic indicators Stock indexes Company activities and management Company earnings Financial performance and reports Financial results

The stock market started with a tepid bounce back Friday morning, but took off after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC on Friday that the Fed will remain flexible about its rate-raising and balance sheet policy if the markets take a turn for the worse.

"We would use all available tools" if the economy got significantly worse, Williams said, though he didn't predict the economy would turn south and pledged the Fed would "take the right policy decision to keep this economy strong."

"We're going to go into the new year with eyes wide open," he said. "The market is telling us pretty clearly there are these downside risks we need to be attuned to."

Williams acknowledged that the Fed now predicts somewhat slower economic growth than it had in the past, but he said the believes the market's selling is overdone.

The Dow also got a big boost from Nike (NKE), which rose 9% after reporting stellar earnings and strong growth in China.

Despite the slight gains, all three major indexes remain down about 5% on the week and more than 10% in December. Through Thursday, the Dow had lost 1,240 points this week and 2,679 points in December. Stocks are on pace for the worst December since the Great Depression, and the Nasdaq briefly entered a bear market Thursday.

Oil, the Russell 2000, the Dow transports index, and stock markets in China, Italy, Germany, Japan and South Korea are all in bear markets, too.

Investors are worried about the prospect of a global economic slowdown. Political chaos from Brexit, a looming US government shutdown and the resignation of US Defense Secretary James Mattis is stoking fear, too. And the Federal Reserve added to those concerns this week by signaling that its rate-increase plan will continue into 2019 despite downgrading its economic growth forecast.

Investors have some reason for optimism. The S&P 500 is trading at just 14.5 times next year's expected earnings. That's far lower than the historical average of 16 times earnings, suggesting that the sell-off has been overdone. Stocks are cheap, presenting buying opportunities for smart investors willing to take on a bit of risk.

Still, fear is the predominant emotion guiding Wall Street, and a small bit of bad news could be enough to tip the scales once again.