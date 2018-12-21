Clear

READ: Justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to rec...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:44 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 8:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A justice official explains to Congress why Mark Whitaker is rejecting ethics official's opinion to recuse.

Read it here: cnn.com/2018/12/20/politics/read-justice-whitaker-ethics-official/index.html

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events