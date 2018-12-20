Trump announces farm bill signing with video of his 'Green Acres' Emmy performance

President Donald Trump announced his impending signing of the farm bill Thursday by tweeting out a video of him and "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally singing the theme song of the 1960s sitcom "Green Acres" at the 2005 Emmy Awards.

"Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT," Trump wrote accompanying a video clip of the performance.

In addition, moments before Trump walked out to sign the bill, audio of him singing the theme song was played.

"We're here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer," Trump said to those at the signing ceremony. "Ranchers, agriculture, incredible people."

The farm policy legislation passed both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support Wednesday. The five-year farm bill is monumental legislation that addresses a wide range of areas including farming, nutrition, conservation, trade, energy and forestry.

The passage of the bill came after months of negotiations to merge the drastically different versions passed by the House and Senate earlier this year. While the last farm bill technically expired on October 1, many elements received funding through the end of the year.

In the video of his Emmys performance, Trump wears a straw hat and overalls and holds a pitchfork.

"Green acres is the place to be. Farm living is the life for me," he sings. "Land spreading out so far and wide -- keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside."

Mullally also changes the a line in the song about "Times Square" to "Trump Tower."

After Trump tweeted the video clip, Mullally tweeted, "if you guys need me, I'll be in a hole in the ground," followed by a hand-waving emoji.

Mullally discussed the performance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2016, asking Colbert, "Do you have a barf bag?"

When Colbert asked if she liked anything about working with Trump, she replied, "I'm not giving him any points for anything, sorry."