Clear

US says asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 12:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Thursday that the United States has told Mexico that individuals entering the US illegally or entering without proper documentation and seek asylum will be sent to Mexico to wait for the duration of their US immigration proceedings.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, individuals entering illegally or without proper documentation "trying to enter the US to claim asylum will no longer be released into our country, where they often disappear before a court can determine their claim's merits."

Continents and regions

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

Kirstjen Nielsen

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Political asylum

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

International relations and national security

They will instead "be processed by DHS and given a 'Notice to Appear' for their immigration court hearing."

Nielsen said they will be sent to Mexico to wait, vowing "'Catch and release' will be replaced with 'catch and return.'"

Nielsen is currently testifying before the House Judiciary Committee. During her testimony, she addressed the announcement, telling the committee that "They will have to wait for approval to come into the United States. If they are granted asylum by a US judge, they will be welcomed into America. If they are not, they will be removed to their home countries."

Nielsen also told lawmaker that Mexico has told the US "affected migrants will receive humanitarian visas to stay on Mexican soil, they will be given the ability to apply for work, and be given other protections while they await a US legal determination."

The US, she said, is taking this step in an effort to reduce illegal border crossings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events