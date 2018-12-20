Clear

'Survivor' Season 37 crowns winner

In the end, David beat Goliath.Nick Wilson, the last remaining member of the David tribe, won "Surviv...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the end, David beat Goliath.

Nick Wilson, the last remaining member of the David tribe, won "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" on Wednesday night.

The public defender from Kentucky defeated Goliath tribe members Angelina Keeley and Mike White to take home the million dollar prize and title of Sole Survivor.

It was a battle of biblical proportions for this season's castaways, which included one contestant, Pat Cusack, having to be evacuated after a devastating boat accident.

Some fans theorized that had that not happened, Wilson would have been eliminated from the game early on.

But Wilson sounded thrilled with not just the victory but the entire experience. He told Entertainment Weekly he'd do it all again if ever invited back.

"I'm a fan. I don't care what happens next time," he said "I don't feel I have a legacy or anything. I just want to play 'Survivor.' It's the greatest game in the world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events