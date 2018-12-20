Clear

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' is getting a sequel

Get ready to fall in love all over again.

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is getting a sequel.

The film's stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo announced the news Wednesday via a cute video on Instagram in which Condor mused on what to get Centineo for Christmas.

"I am so excited," she said. "It's officially official. We are making the 'To All the Boys' sequel!"

"Bring on the sequel," Centineo added. "We are so excited."

The Netflix original film follows the story of a girl whose secret letters written to boys she has loved are mysteriously mailed out.

Its based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han and is part of a trilogy.

Sofia Alvarez, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, will pen the sequel.

Netflix confirmed the sequel news but has not announced a date for the film's release.

