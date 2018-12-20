Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tottenham's Dele Alli struck by plastic bottle during win over Arsenal

Tottenham star Dele Alli was "lucky" he was not seriously injured when he was hit by a plastic bottle during...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tottenham star Dele Alli was "lucky" he was not seriously injured when he was hit by a plastic bottle during a cup match against London rivals Arsenal, according to Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The midfielder was struck by a water bottle thrown from an Arsenal section of the stands during the Carabao Cup quarterfinal which Tottenham won 2-0 to reach its first semifinal since 2015.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chemical industry and chemicals

Company activities and management

Plastic bottles

Plastic packaging

Plastics

Product management

Product packaging

dele alli

Sports organizations and teams

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Arsenal FC

The episode at the Emirates Stadium happened just 17 days after a Spurs fan threw a banana skin at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the previous north London derby. That supporter was fined and handed a four-year football banning order.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

"I saw it and it was lucky that it wasn't a big issue," Pochettino told reporters.

"We play a derby and we hate each other in a good way but it is in a bad way when you go to damage some people or an opponent.

"It is only one stupid person who made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans. For one, you cannot talk about everyone.

"I hope that Arsenal take responsibility and, through the cameras, they can identify [who it was]. It wasn't a problem but it could have been a big problem, some big issue and how are we going to fix it?"

READ: Mourinho departs Manchester with $679,000 hotel bill

Ali had been walking away from the touchline when he was hit in the 73rd minute. He responded by making a 2-0 gesture with his hands towards the home supporters.

The 22-year-old, who had set up Son Heung-min's opening goal and scored the second, said victory was made a "little bit sweeter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events