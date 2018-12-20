Putin warns of risks of a new nuclear arms race

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday addressed concerns about the growing risks of a new nuclear arms race as he held his annual televised news conference in Moscow.

"The danger of the situation escalating is being downplayed," he said in response to a question about fears of nuclear war.

Putin expressed the hope that humankind would have enough common sense to "not to go to extremes." He also warned that the lowering of thresholds relating to nuclear capability "could really lead us to catastrophe."

Russia has criticized the US over the Trump administration's plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, saying it risks the breakdown of international arms-control agreements.

Asked about Russia's detention of Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait last month, Putin laid the blame for increased military tensions at the door of the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian servicemen's action was a provocation designed to boost domestic support for President Petro Poroshenko ahead of elections in the country next year, he said.

Putin also pointed the finger at Kiev for the suffering of ordinary citizens in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

"Who do you think imposed the economic blockade on Donbas? The Ukrainian government," he said. "They are shooting at their citizens which they believe are Ukrainian citizens. Every day peaceful men and women are dying."

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in long-simmering conflict since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, and a war with Russian-backed separatists in the country's east has claimed more than 10,000 lives.