Gatwick Airport: Flights suspended after drones sighted

One of Britain's busiest airports has been closed after drones were seen over the airfield, stranding passen...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 3:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 3:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of Britain's busiest airports has been closed after drones were seen over the airfield, stranding passengers just days before Christmas.

Flights were diverted or grounded at London's Gatwick Airport after two drones were spotted near the airfield at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The airport was briefly opened again at 3 a.m., but closed 45 minutes later after more drones were reported, the airport said in a statement.

Gatwick remained closed on Thursday morning, with passengers stranded at the airport or re-routed to other airports.

It is illegal to fly drones within 1 kilometer of an airfield and a police investigation was underway, Gatwick said.

"We 're sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority," said Gatwick.

Gatwick Airport, also known as London Gatwick, is a major international airport near Crawley in West Sussex, southeast England, 29.5 miles south of central London.

Developing story, more to follow ...

