Clear

Korean Air 'nut rage' scandal: Flight attendant awarded $18,000 settlement

Korean Air has been ordered to pay 20 million South Korean won (almost $18,000) to a flight attendant after ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:17 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 12:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Korean Air has been ordered to pay 20 million South Korean won (almost $18,000) to a flight attendant after he was excoriated by an executive when he served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of a porcelain bowl as their plane prepared to take off.

The infamous "nut rage" incident took place in 2014, when Heather Cho -- vice president of Korean Air at the time and daughter of the company's CEO, Cho Yang-ho -- demanded the plane return to its gate at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport so the flight attendant could be removed.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Air travel incidents

Airline employees

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Korean Air

Labor and employment

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Workers and professionals

Business figures

Heather Cho

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Scandals

South Korea

The event prompted public outrage and led the South Korean government to increase penalties for unruly air passengers.

Heather Cho served five months of a one-year prison sentence after a South Korean court found her guilty of violating aviation law.

The flight attendant filed a civil suit against Cho and Korean Air, asking for a total of 400 million South Korean won ($354,000). The Seoul Western District Court ordered that Korean Air pay him 20 million won for attempting to coerce him to drop the case. He is also entitled to another 30 million won ($27,000) as compensation for Cho's assaults and insults, the court said. It's unclear if he has received that sum yet.

Cho and her sister, Emily, have both been fired from Korean Air by their father in the aftermath of scandals.

Emily Cho triggered public anger after reports emerged that she insulted an advertising executive and threw water in his face earlier this year. She has apologized, saying what she did was "foolish." But labor unions demanded Cho step down as senior vice president and face punishment.

Many of South Korea's biggest businesses -- including Korean Air, Samsung and Hyundai -- are family-run conglomerates known as "chaebol" inside the country.

South Koreans have long voiced frustration over what they see as corrupt and entitled behavior by the families that run chaebols.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events