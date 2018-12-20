Carlos Ghosn: Court denies request to extend auto exec's detention

A Japanese court on Thursday rejected prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, setting the stage for the potential release of the top auto executive.
Ghosn's arrest in Tokyo last month on allegations of financial misconduct has rocked the global car industry and put strains on the alliance he presided over between Nissan (NSANY) and Renault (RNSDF).
Asia
Business figures
Carlos Ghosn
Continents and regions
East Asia
Japan
Law and legal system
Law courts and tribunals
Tokyo
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Companies
Nissan Motor Corporation
Misconduct
Society
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday also denied a request from prosecutors to extend the detention of Greg Kelly, a former Nissan director who is accused of helping Ghosn under-report his compensation in the company's securities filings for years.
A Nissan spokesman declined to comment on the court's decision, saying the pair's detention was a matter for prosecutors. Tokyo prosecutors are due to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Ghosn and Kelly have been in detention since November 19. They were indicted last week on charges that they under-reported Ghosn's income between 2010 and 2015, and prosecutors received court approval to continue holding them over additional allegations that the misreporting continued into 2017.
Nissan, which has also been indicted in the case, said the alleged misconduct was first brought to its attention by a whistleblower, which led to an internal investigation that uncovered serious problems. The company alerted prosecutors and began cooperating with them.
Ghosn has retained lawyers to represent him but has issued no public statement.
Kelly's wife, Donna "Dee" Kelly, appeared in a video published online Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal in which she said that her husband has been "wrongly accused as part of a power grab by several Nissan executives" led by CEO Hiroto Saikawa.
In response to her comments, a Nissan spokesman said that "the cause of this chain of events is the misconduct led by Mr. Ghosn and Mr. Kelly."
"During the internal investigation into this misconduct, the Prosecutors Office began its own investigation and took action," the spokesman said.
Related Content
- Carlos Ghosn: Court denies request to extend auto exec's detention
- Tokyo court rejects Carlos Ghosn's complaint about his month-long detention
- Why the Carlos Ghosn scandal matters
- Carlos Ghosn fallout; Bitcoin plunges; Soup wars
- The emperor dethroned: Carlos Ghosn's stunning fall from the top of the auto industry
- Carlos Ghosn in trouble; Brexit business; China tech earnings
- Arrestan a Carlos Ghosn, presidente de Nissan, por “conducta indebida”
- Nissan's Carlos Ghosn arrested over allegations of 'significant' financial misconduct
- Carlos Ghosn's arrest shows that even visionaries need oversight
- Carlos Ghosn arrest: What we know and what's next