Jose Mourinho departs Manchester United with a $679,000 hotel bill

Jose Mourinho's firing by Manchester United has dominated the news agenda this week, but so too has the Portuguese's eye-watering hotel bill.

Having decided against buying a house or apartment during his two-and-a-half year spell at the club, the 55-year-old lived in The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Mourinho was widely reportedly to have stayed in its premium Riverside Suite which contains a large bedroom, separate lounge, dining area and small kitchenette.

The luxury apartment also offers views over the River Irwell and is decorated with original artwork from acclaimed local artist Alan Rankle.

The five-star hotel told CNN Sport that it didn't " comment on details of guests who stay with us as we pride ourselves on our privacy and discretion," but according to The Lowry website the suite that Mourinho occupied would have cost $758 per night, with his stay of 895 nights working out at approximately $679,000.

That's assuming he didn't raid the mini-bar.

'Don't feel sorry for me'

The Lowry -- named after local artist Laurence Stephen Lowry -- offers an exclusive service and is a favorite of visiting pop stars and sporting legends.

Speaking about his plush living conditions, Mourinho confirmed he was very happy in his temporary surroundings.

"The apartment is in The Lowry Hotel but I live in a fantastic apartment and it would be difficult to find another one in fantastic conditions, so don't feel sorry for me in relation to that," he told the BBC in May.

Mourinho's family remained at their London base throughout his stay in Manchester.

Staff in tears

The hotel's website says the suite is for "fun, frolics and hanging out" -- though fun and frolics were frequently off the agenda during Mourinho's managerial hang out at United.

The 55-year-old cut a frustrated figure for much of the time and was accused of falling out with high-profile players in the dressing room.

He was fired after overseeing the club's worst start to a Premier League season, with his stay bookended by an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool on Sunday. That loss left United 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

If his former players are reportedly not unhappy at Mourinho's departure, the staff at the Lowry certainly are.

According to reports, residents witnessed the hotel's staff in tears as Mourinho said his fond farewells.

The club has wasted no time in hiring his replacement, appointing former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.