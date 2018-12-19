Clear

Advil meet Excedrin: Pfizer and GSK are merging their consumer healthcare businesses

GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are combining their consumer healthcare businesses in a multibillion-dollar merge...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 3:31 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 3:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer are combining their consumer healthcare businesses in a multibillion-dollar merger.

The two pharmaceutical giants — which own household names like Advil and Tums — said Wednesday that the new company would have combined sales of $12.7 billion a year.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Mergers and acquisitions

Health and medical

Health care

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

The merger will bring together Pfizer's big sellers like Centrum and Caltrate with GSK's top brands, including Excedrin and Nicorette.

GSK (GSK), which is headquartered in Britain, will own just over two-thirds of the joint venture, with US-based Pfizer (PFE) holding the rest.

After the tie-up, GSK said it plans to split in two by spinning off the new consumer healthcare business and listing it in London within three years. GSK's remaining operations will be focused on making prescription medicines and vaccines.

"Our goal is to create two exceptional, UK-based global companies," GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

GSK shares jumped more than 6% in London following the announcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events