Lil Jon did a Christmas song with Kool-Aid Man and the holidays will never be the same

This may be all you ever wanted for Christmas.

Lil Jon dropped his first ever holiday song, "All I Really Want for Christmas" with none other than the Kool-Aid Man himself.

Fans are clearly drinking it right up because the music video on YouTube has already amassed over 100,000 views.

Lyrics from the catchy tune include, "All I really want, really want for Christmas Is everything on my list/Having a party on Christmas Eve/And I got a whole lot of Christmas glee/Whole lotta gifts I'd like to receive/And you know all year I been planting them seeds/Everybody in here VIP."

But one of the most classic lines from the song has to be, "Feliz Navidad, no eggnog, more Kool-Aid."

Lil Jon rose to fame as a rapper and a DJ in the early 2000s and is best known for hits like "Get Low," "Snap Yo Fingers" and "Turn Down For What." He won a Grammy in 2005 for best rap collaboration for the hit song "Yeah!" by Usher and featuring Ludacris.

"I've been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever," Lil Jon told Rolling Stone. "I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though ... I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished."