URGENT - Martha McSally appointed to John McCain's Senate seat

(CNN) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is appointing Republican Rep. Martha McSally to the Senate, Ducey said i...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is appointing Republican Rep. Martha McSally to the Senate, Ducey said in a statement Tuesday. McSally narrowly lost a race this year for Arizona's other Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. McSally will replace GOP Sen. Jon Kyl, who is resigning months after Ducey selected him in September to temporarily fill the seat of former Sen. John McCain, who died in August. "With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona's interests in the U.S. Senate. I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done," Ducey said in the statement.

