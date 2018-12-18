Clear

Cardi B performs 'I Like It' at senior center and gets asked out on a date

...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B's appearance on "Carpool Karaoke" might be one of James Corden's best segments yet.

The two started things out with a jam session to her hits, including "Bodak Yellow" and "Money," with Cardi belting the lyrics out the window.

Cardi B

Celebrities

Demographic groups

Elderly and disabled services

James Corden

Population and demographics

Senior centers and clubs

Senior citizens

Social assistance and welfare

Society

Then the conversation turned to Cardi B's love of cars, and it turns out she owns five -- including a Lamborghini, Maybach and a Bentley SUV. But she can't drive any of them because she doesn't know how to drive.

That's when Corden took it upon himself to give the hitmaker a driving lesson. Let's just say she didn't pass the "test' with flying colors.

But what happened next was totally unexpected and pure TV gold. Cardi B and Corden decided to perform her hit single "I Like It" at a senior center. The seniors didn't seem to recognize Cardi but that didn't stop them from movin' and groovin'.

The best part was when Gunter, one of the men at the center, asked Cardi, "Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?"

Cardi wasn't single at the time but now that she and Offset have split, Gunter might just have a chance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events