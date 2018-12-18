NYT: Education Department poised to rescind Obama-era school discipline policies

The Department of Education is poised to rescind Obama-era policies that sought to ensure minority students are not unfairly disciplined in schools, an effort the Trump administration believes will alleviate school-related violence, The New York Times reported Monday night.

Citing a draft letter obtained by the Times, the paper reported that the Departments of Justice and Education will jointly send a letter this week announcing the rescinding of Obama-era policies that a school safety commission led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos found to be endangering student safety.

According to the paper, the Obama-era policies gave schools guidance on how to discipline students in a "nondiscriminatory manner" and were implemented after "strong evidence" showed that minority students were being punished more frequently and in harsher ways than their white counterparts for the same or lesser offenses, "while disabled students were too quickly being shunted into remedial or special-education programs."

According to another draft document obtained by the Times, the commission, which was launched by the Trump administration earlier this year in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, will separately address their findings on Tuesday, which "focus significantly on race and promote the idea that the federal crackdown on potentially discriminatory practices has made schools more dangerous," according to the paper.

Neither the draft letter nor the commission report the Times obtained was final, according to the paper.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The commission was initially focused on gun control, but according to the Times, the group quickly "turned away from guns" and took on the Obama administration's policies on school discipline.

The Times reported that in the document, the commission wrote that the government's most important duty is to ensure student safety, "including when it is acting to ensure that educational programs and policies are administered in a racially neutral fashion."

"However, where well-meaning but flawed policies endanger student safety, they must be changed," the commission wrote, according to the Times.

The commission, according to the paper, will likely announce suggestions "on a range of issues, including mental health resources, positive behavioral support programs and school security." The Times reported that "six documents related to the Obama administration's 'Rethink Discipline' package will be rescinded based on the commission's recommendation."