Clear

READ: Mueller memo summarizing FBI's interview with Michael Flynn

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter S...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter Strzok and another FBI agent with President Donald Trump's then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Read the memo below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events