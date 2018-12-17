A Missouri judge is turning to Walt Disney to make sure David Berry Jr. never illegally hunts again.
Berry's sentencing is the latest event in one of the state's largest poaching cases.
Animal poaching and trafficking
Animals
Animals and society
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Environment and natural resources
Law and legal system
Life forms
Midwestern United States
Missouri
North America
Sentencing
Society
The Americas
United States
Wildlife
Lawrence County Judge Robert George sentenced Berry to a year in jail for illegally killing deer, taking only their heads and antlers and leaving the rest of their bodies to rot. And while he's in jail, he's required to watch the Walt Disney movie "Bambi" once a month.
In the 1942 animated classic, Bambi's mother is shot and killed by hunters.
"Berry Jr.'s convictions are the tip of a long list of illegal fish and game activity by him and other members of his family," Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes said.
Wildlife officers interviewed suspects from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Canada, tying 14 Missouri residents to more than 230 charges across 11 counties.
Berry was arrested on August 31, 2016, alongside David Berry Sr. and Kyle Berry after an almost nine-month investigation, and other Missouri residents were ordered to appear in court on related charges, most having to do with illegally taking deer.
Charges from this group alone total more than 300 in state, federal and international jurisdictions.
A statement from county officials said so far, "this group of poachers has paid $151,000 in bonds and $51,000 in fines and court costs and collectively served 33 days in jail."
Related Content
- A judge is sentencing this poacher to a year in jail -- and making him watch Bambi once a month
- Robot deer used as decoys to nab poachers
- Real-life 'Bambi' rescued after mom is hit by car
- Bully Bambi: Deer targets neighborhood dogs, one dead
- Tyrus Wong: "Bambi' illustrator honored with Google Doodle
- Judge removes Manafort's perks with jail move
- DRC warlord Bemba 18-year jail sentence overturned
- Judge orders supervised release of Iraqis ICE held for months
- Tyrus Wong, el padre de Bambi, recibe homenaje con doodle de Google
- URGENT - Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial