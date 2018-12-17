The mother of a boy on life support in an Oakland hospital cannot see him because of Trump's travel ban, group says

The mother of a 2-year-old boy on life support in an Oakland hospital cannot see her son because of the White House's travel ban, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Sacramento Valley chapter.

Abdullah Hassan is on a ventilator at the University of California San Francisco's Benioff Chidren's Hospital Oakland and is suffering from a genetic brain condition. His mother is a Yemeni national living in Egypt, CAIR says.

"Our hearts are breaking for this family," CAIR attorney Saad Sweilem said. "The loss of a child is something no parent should experience, but not being able to be there in your child's last moments is unfathomably cruel."

The boy's mother has applied for a waiver to be with her child, and CAIR's Sacramento Valley office plans to file court documents asking the government to expedite her waiver request, the organization said.

CNN has reached out to the State Department and the hospital for comment.

Abdullah's father brought the boy to the United States for medical treatment a few months ago, the CAIR chapter says. Doctors have said Abdullah may not withstand life support for much longer, it says.

"All she wishes is to hold his hand for the last time," Ali Hassan, 22, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "If I could take him off the ventilator and to the airplane, I would take him to her. I would let her see him. But he won't make it."

Though President Donald Trump's travel ban -- billed as a means of thwarting terrorists' entry into the United States -- has drawn legal challenges, the executive order still restricts nationals of Yemen and six other countries from entering the country.

According to the State Department, consular officers can make exceptions to the travel restriction when a visa's "issuance is in the national interest, the applicant poses no national security or public safety threat to the United States, and denial of the visa would cause undue hardship."