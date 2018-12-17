Sen. Lamar Alexander will not seek re-election in 2020

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced Monday that he will not seek another term.

"I will not be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate in 2020. The people of Tennessee have been very generous, electing me to serve more combined years as Governor and Senator than anyone else from our state," Alexander said in a statement.

"I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege," he added.

Alexander has represented Tennessee in the Senate since 2003.