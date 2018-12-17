A former business partner of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with trying to influence US politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric, according to an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Bijan Rafiekian and a Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Alptekin are charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government. Alptekin is also charged with making false statements.
Continents and regions
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
Michael T. Flynn
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Turkey
Rafiekian made an appearance in federal court in Virginia. He was released on bail.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Ex-Flynn business partner charged in Turkish lobbying case
- Turkish official: Why US should partner with Turkey in Syria
- Turkish President addresses Khashoggi murder
- Seth Meyers' son born in apartment lobby
- Caitlyn Jenner says she's been lobbying lawmakers
- Fox Business, Saudi conference's last media partner, pulls out
- Turkish court orders release of German journalist
- Abbasolute scandal: Swedish meatballs are really Turkish
- Man goes on rampage, destroys police department lobby
- US dropped charges against Turkish bodyguards over DC brawl before Tillerson trip