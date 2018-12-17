Ex-Flynn business partner charged in Turkish lobbying case

A former business partner of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with trying to influence US politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric, according to an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Bijan Rafiekian and a Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Alptekin are charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government. Alptekin is also charged with making false statements.

Rafiekian made an appearance in federal court in Virginia. He was released on bail.

