Clear

Elijah Cummings calls for Cohen testimony in January

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Sunday that once his party retakes control of the House, he ho...

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Sunday that once his party retakes control of the House, he hopes President Donald Trump's estranged former attorney Michael Cohen will testify before Congress.

"I certainly would like to see him come in the month of January," Cummings said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Donald Trump

Elijah Cummings

Law and legal system

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Testimony

Trial and procedure

The request by Cummings, who is expected to take over the chairmanship of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next month, for testimony from Cohen would come ahead of the former Trump attorney's three-year prison sentence due to start in early March.

A longtime attorney and "fixer" for Trump, Cohen has since become sharply critical of the President and described his role working for Trump as covering up his "dirty deeds."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events