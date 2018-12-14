Clear

READ: Federal judge's ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act

A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is uncons...

A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law must also fall. Read the ruling here:

