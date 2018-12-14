Mueller continues to be interested in interviewing Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team continues to be interested in interviewing the President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Mueller's stance on interviewing the President has been constant for a year and a half, one of the sources said.

"Nothing has changed in that sense from the first day," the source said.

Trump and his lawyers are still opposed to any interview.

The President's legal team has resumed some discussion with the special counsel in the weeks since Trump responded to written questions, mostly regarding possible collusion and the period before the inauguration, the two sources said.

Mueller's interest in talking with the President is believed to include asking questions about the Trump's state of mind in regard to actions under scrutiny in the obstruction of justice probe.

The two sides agreed to hold off on discussing an interview while the President wrote responses to questions, which were returned just before Thanksgiving. That was seen as a first step to concluding more than a year of back-and-forth talks, and the President's lawyers hoped the answers would bring Mueller closer to finishing his probe.

There has been no indication that Mueller is moving to subpoena the President, one of the sources said. Asked if Mueller had follow-up questions to the President's written responses, the source declined to comment.

The President's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, reiterated that opposition on Friday, stressing the mistrust of Mueller's aggressive investigation.

"I'm pretty disgusted with them," Giuliani said.

The office of the special counsel declined comment.