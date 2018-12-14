Washington's mad holiday dash begins

This week was a blur as political Washington works frantically to clear its plate before hopping on planes, trains and automobiles to head home for the holidays. (Oh, and there's also a partial government shutdown that may or may not happen next Friday.)

The week started out with a White House chief-of-staff search that went off the rails -- it was unclear who would replace John Kelly after the presumptive successor, Nick Ayers, announced he wouldn't take the job.

Border control Donald Trump Government and public administration Immigration Immigration politics Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations International relations and national security Michael Cohen Misc people Nancy Pelosi National security Political Figures - US Political platforms and issues Politics Territorial and national borders US federal government US-Mexico border wall White House

But Trump ended speculation late Friday afternoon, tweeting that OMB head Mick Mulvaney would become "acting" chief of staff.

Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in prison (a swanky one, at that) on Wednesday, and he's not keeping quiet about his ex-boss anymore. Trump, true to form, hit back at Cohen, saying he never directed Cohen to break the law.

Cohen responded in a TV interview this morning, saying the President wanted him to conceal his actions because Trump "was very concerned about how this would affect the election."

But you know who probably had the best week in Washington? Nancy Pelosi.

Not only did she flip a key constituency of opponents to her future House speakership, but she won plaudits for her composure in a televised, fiery meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. AND the fanfare around the rust-colored Max Mara coat she wore while walking out of the West Wing inspired the fashion house to re-issue the coat five years after taking it off the racks. I'd consider that an early Christmas present for the likely soon-to-be speaker.

There's still a rough road ahead before lawmakers leave town. One major speed bump is a possible government shutdown over funding for Trump's border wall, which will come to a head at the end of next week.

The Point : Unlike Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi had a VERY good week. But 2018 isn't over, and some of the biggest squabbles are still to come.

Now, a recap of the week, in 21 headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday: