Jim Jones Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Jim Jones, former National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama.
Personal:
Birth date: December 19, 1943
Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri
Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.
Father: James L. Jones Sr.
Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones
Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones
Children: Four children
Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985
Military service: US Marines
Other Facts:
Speaks French fluently.
Is a retired four-star general who served 40 years in the Marine Corps.
Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.
Timeline:
January 1967 - Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.
1967-1968 - Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.
1979-1984 - Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.
1985-1987 - Commander, 3d Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.
1987-1989 - Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.
February 1989 - Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.
1990-1992 - Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
June 30, 1999 - Is promoted to general.
1999-2003 - Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.
January 16, 2003-2006 - Commander of the US European Command.
January 16, 2003-2006 - Serves as Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
February 1, 2007 - Retires from the Marines.
2007 - Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq appointed by Congress.
2007-2008 - US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.
2007-2008 - President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce's Institute for 21st Century Energy.
December 1, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama appoints Jones to serve as national security adviser.
January 20, 2009-October 2010 - National Security Adviser under President Obama.
October 8, 2010 - Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.
2011-present - President of Jones Group International consulting firm.
January 4, 2011 - Rejoins the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.
January 17, 2012 - Announced as a senior adviser at Deloitte LLP, a professional services firm.
2012-present - Chairman of the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council.
March 20, 2012-present - Co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.