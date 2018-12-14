Get a first look at the 'Downton Abbey' movie

"Downton Abbey" fans finally have their first look at the upcoming feature film based on the series.
The cast of the Crawley family and their servants from the sixth and final season of the show return in the film.
Julian Fellowes, who created "Downton Abbey," wrote the screenplay. He's producing the project, alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.
"It's a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all," executive producer, Neame, told EW.
"Downton Abbey" ran from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.
The film releases in theaters September 20, 2019.
