Clear

Get a first look at the 'Downton Abbey' movie

"Downton Abbey" fans finally have their first look at the upcoming feature film based on the series.T...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 1:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 1:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Downton Abbey" fans finally have their first look at the upcoming feature film based on the series.

The cast of the Crawley family and their servants from the sixth and final season of the show return in the film.

Arts and entertainment

Movies

Television dramas

Television programming

Julian Fellowes, who created "Downton Abbey," wrote the screenplay. He's producing the project, alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

"It's a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all," executive producer, Neame, told EW.

"Downton Abbey" ran from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

The film releases in theaters September 20, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events