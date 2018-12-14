Clear

Sandy Hook Elementary evacuated for threat on 6th anniversary of massacre

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of...

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at the school that left 26 children and staff dead.

Newtown, Connecticut, Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde told CNN police did not believe the threat was credible, but authorities and the principal of the school decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

It was also easier to sweep an empty school building with bomb-sniffing dogs, he said. There is no danger to the public, Bahamonde added.

The threat, which was phoned in around 9 a.m., is not believed to be connected to the threats that were received Thursday at dozens of locations across the United States and Canada, Bahamonde said.

The school district decided that due to the tension and anxiety surrounding the mass shooting anniversary, it didn't make sense to have the students return to the building so they were sent home for the day.

The school building in which the mass shooting took place was torn down several years ago. The new building, which stands on the same property, opened in 2016.

