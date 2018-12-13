Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleads guilty to engaging in conspiracy against US

Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for conspiracy to act as an illegal foreign agent in the United States.
Butina, 30, was accused of working to infiltrate Republican political circles through groups such as the National Rifle Association to bolster Russian interests.
Butina said she acted "under direction of" a Russian official whom CNN has identified as Alexander Torshin. "Butina sought to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over US politics," the prosecutor said in court.
She faces a maximum of five years in prison and will likely be deported after serving any time.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
