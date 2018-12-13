Clear
Nicolas Chauvin: Club in mourning after death of teenage rugby prospect

A 19-year-old rugby player has died after suffering a serious neck injury during a youth match in France....

A 19-year-old rugby player has died after suffering a serious neck injury during a youth match in France.

Stade Français academy player Nicolas Chauvin broke his neck following a tackle against Bordeaux-Bègles on Sunday, resulting in cardiac arrest and brain damage.

He was rushed to hospital but his death was later confirmed on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that Stade Français Paris announces the death of Nicolas Chauvin," the statement from the club read.

"Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences. Stade Français Paris is in mourning."

Tributes

Tributes to the teenager have poured in on social media, led by the club that Chauvin was playing against.

"All members of the club are devastated to learn the death of Nicolas Chauvin. Our thoughts go to his family, to his relatives, to the whole Parisian staff and to their players," read a tweet from Bordeaux-Bègles.

The president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) Bernard Laporte also tweeted his condolences.

"I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Nicolas," he wrote.

"It will remain forever etched in the memory of French rugby. Solidarity from the Federation and the whole rugby family."

Prop Paul Alo-Emile, who plays for Stade Français, said: "Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Nicolas Chauvin."

