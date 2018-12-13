Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Michael Jordan pulls off three-peat for sixth NBA title in 1998

To witness greatness while it's happening is a privilege few realize until later.That wasn't the case...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 6:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

To witness greatness while it's happening is a privilege few realize until later.

That wasn't the case with Michael Jordan, who did more than enough to solidify himself as one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA during his career. From his athletic feats, to demeanor, to prowess, each aspect of his game exhibited greatness.

Sports figures

Michael Jordan

Perhaps no moment encapsulated his elite status more than the 1998 MLB Finals against the Utah Jazz.

In a decisive Game 6, Jordan hit a 20-foot jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give Chicago a one-point lead, securing a third-straight championship for the Bulls and cementing Jordan's legacy as one of, if not the, greatest to ever play the game.

Watch Jordan's 1998 interview with CNN World Sport at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events