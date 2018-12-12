A baby born prematurely to an Israeli mother who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank has died, a Jerusalem hospital said in a statement Wednesday evening.
The four-day-old baby boy was delivered early at 30 weeks, just hours after the shooting at the entrance to the Ofra settlement that left seven people injured on Sunday. The baby's mother, Shira Ish-Ran, 21, was critically injured in the shooting but is slowly improving.
Children
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Infants and toddlers
Israel
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Population and demographics
Shootings
Society
West Bank
"The murderers are abhorrent, the most deviant criminals on earth. The security forces are pursuing them and I hope that there will be news soon on this matter," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening. "We will not slacken until we find them and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law."
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), shots were fired from a passing car toward people standing at a bus stop at the entrance to the settlement. Soldiers nearby responded by firing toward the vehicle, which managed to get away, the IDF said.
Israeli security forces have focused their efforts around the West Bank city of Ramallah as they look for the gunmen in the shooting.
Related Content
- Baby born prematurely after West Bank shooting dies
- First human milk bank in Louisiana for premature babies opens
- Nurse, premature baby reunited 28 years later
- Baby born weighing 1 pound comes home
- Seven wounded in West Bank shooting
- Insurance won't cover premature birth in Mexico
- Baby survives after being born with heart outside her body
- Watching a baby octopus being born is mesmerizing
- 'Volunteer Cuddlers' Helping Babies Born To Drug-Addicted Moms
- New baby bongo born at the Virginia Zoo