Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Technicians killed at Antarctica's McMurdo Station, foundation says

Two US government subcontractor employees at Antarctica's McMurdo Station died Wednesday while performing ma...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two US government subcontractor employees at Antarctica's McMurdo Station died Wednesday while performing maintenance at a generator building, the National Science Foundation said.

A helicopter pilot landed near the building, which powers a radio transmitter near the station, after seeing smoke coming from the structure, the foundation said.

Antarctica

Continents and regions

Inside the building, the pilot found the two workers unconscious. Medical personnel from the clinic at McMurdo pronounced one of the workers dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead after being flown to the clinic, the statement said.

The employees were fire technicians who were performing preventive maintenance on the building's fire suppression system, the foundation said.

The technicians' relatives have been notified. The foundation is not releasing personal information at this time, it said.

Arlington, Virginia-based PAE employed the technicians. PAE is a subcontractor to Leidos, which bills itself as the prime contractor for the National Science Foundation's US Antarctic Program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events