Groggy Darren Criss, more react to SAG nominations

Some celebrities are waking up to good news this morning.

The Screen Actors Guild announced the nominations for its annual award show Wednesday, to the delight of some big-name stars.

Among them is Darren Criss, who scored a nominations for his role on the limited series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

"Amazing news to wake up to. That's really cool," said a groggy-seeming Criss in a video posted to his Twitter account. "I just wanted to say a big thank you to my fellow members of SAG-AFTRA. Getting to join that union as a new actor was a real turning point and a real mark in my life as an exciting accomplishment."

Criss received two prior nominations for his work as a member of the "Glee" acting ensemble.

John David Washington also thanked his fellow union members for his nominations. The "BlacKkKlansman" actor received two nominations, one in the ensemble category and one for best male actor in a leading role.

"Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this honor," he said in a statement. "Most importantly because in doing so you are recognizing Ron Stallworth, a man whose bravery and ingenuity fought racism at its core."

Double nominee Alison Brie was also up early (or had properly prepped for the honor).

In a statement, she said in part, "The joy of 'Glow' is being able to work with such a talented ensemble; lifting each other up in and out of the ring. They are my greatest support and I learn from them every day."

"Glow" received three nominations, including an individual honor for Brie, best comedy series ensemble and best stunt ensemble.

Perhaps one of the most charming reactions to a SAG nomination came as the nominations for best movie ensemble were being announced

Awkwafina, who was on hand to make the nominations announcement alongside Laverne Cox, had the honor of reading aloud the nomination for "Crazy Rich Asians," a cast she was apart of.

After a squeal of joy, the actress and rapper joked: "It was all me! It was all me."